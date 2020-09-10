Corn is up today — farmers can actually sell $4 corn for May, John Payne of Daniels Trading said this morning.
The Hightower Report predicts corn yield near 176.7 bushels per acre, the second highest on record, which could leave ending stocks near 2.327 billion bushels.
“If we assume an extra 8 million metric tons being exported to China this year, ending stocks could slip to 2.012 billion bushels. This would be the lowest they have been since the 2015/16 season,” The Hightower Report said
Trade continues to remain muted as everyone waits for USDA’s Friday’s report, said Michaela White of CHS Hedging this morning. Still, her outlook for the day is for corn to go up 1 to 3 cents.