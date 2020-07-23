With the release of this week’s USDA export numbers, corn sales were massive for new crop (2.3 MMT), old sales were slow. China was responsible for the massive number, said John Payne of Daniels Trading.
“The corn market is a stick in the mud,” according to Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures. The chances of prices going back over $3.46 are a little like winning with a lottery ticket, “I wouldn’t hold your breath,” he said.
Weather has been good for the most part (timely rains and no sustained heat) and without demand, prices will struggle as a big crop looks to be coming this fall, according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.