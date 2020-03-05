March corn finished down 2 ½ cents at $3.84 ½, while May corn closed down 3 ¼ cents at $3.81 ¾. Hightower says “sluggish global risk sentiment continues to pressure commodity markets and fueled additional long liquidation in the corn market. Pullbacks in crude oil and gasoline prices likely will weaken ethanol demand.
ADM Ag Market View says May corn could be in a $3.70 to $4 range, depending on farmer selling. Lower cattle prices amid coronavirus fears would likely have an impact on corn prices.