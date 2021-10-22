Corn markets are trading higher as they draw strength from the wheat rally, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew underlying support from concerns of fewer corn acres planted next year because input costs have been zooming to the moon.”
“The market has been in a sideways to lower grind since early August, with any sort of rallies met with selling pressure,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Wheat prices hanging near or at contract highs continue to provide support for the corn market, but weakness in the soybean complex has been and will more than likely continue to be too much headwind to overcome.”