 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

Corn markets are trading higher as they draw strength from the wheat rally, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew underlying support from concerns of fewer corn acres planted next year because input costs have been zooming to the moon.”

“The market has been in a sideways to lower grind since early August, with any sort of rallies met with selling pressure,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Wheat prices hanging near or at contract highs continue to provide support for the corn market, but weakness in the soybean complex has been and will more than likely continue to be too much headwind to overcome.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market experienced an impressive recovery rally with December corn already up as much as 28 cents off of Wednesday's low, The Hightow…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“We’ll get an update on harvest progress after the close today,” said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. “For now, the corn market is tr…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Corn markets are trading higher on the “borrowed strength” from the wheat markets and soy complex and “demand optimism,” Ami Heesch of CHS Hed…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market traded higher despite favorable yield reports in some areas, according to CHS Hedging. Weekly export inspections were better t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures are 3 to 4 cents higher this morning, a rebound after some Thursday profit taking, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Carryover selling pressure from the bearish USDA update plus talk of increased harvest pressure ahead as the Midwest dries out into next week …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

USDA crop conditions unchanged from last week at 59% good to excellent (62% last year) and corn harvest estimated to be 29% complete vs 18% la…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Informa estimated U.S. 2022 corn acres at 92.3 million versus 93.3 this past year as growers face the high cost of planting - especially ferti…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

IHS Markit estimates the 2022 corn acreage at 92.374 million acres, compared to 93.304 million acres in 2021. Yield projection is at 181.0 bus…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn is mixed to slightly lower this morning as newswires are “too quiet to break prices out of their trading ranges,” Total Farm Marketing sa…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News