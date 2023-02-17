People are also reading…
Corn futures continue to trade in “very tight” ranges. “The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange lowered their Argentine corn condition rating 9 points from last week to 11% good-to-excellent,” CHS Hedging said, which should be supportive to corn markets in the U.S.
“China will likely plant less than 1% of its corn fields with genetically modified varieties this year, said two people familiar with the plans, dashing hopes for a full market launch of the technology in the world’s second-largest corn market,” ADM Investor Services said.