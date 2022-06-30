People are also reading…
“Corn values were on the defensive from weakness in the crude oil market and wheat market,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure once the UDSA released bigger than expected acreage and stocks numbers… The focus will now turn to the summer weather as the corn crop works toward its critical pollination period in late July, early August.”
The weather was the key focus now that the USDA report was released, with some important times for the corn crop coming up. “USDA report failed to wet the bulls appetite,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Key now is if it rains across the Midwest early next week.”