The market is extremely overbought and has not closed lower for 12 days in a row. “The market is vulnerable to a 15-30 cent correction at any time,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
Nearby corn futures made new highs overnight on technical momentum before reversing lower on pre-weekend profit-taking, according to Total Farm Marketing.
This has been an exceptionally strong week for corn and was largely driven by the cold weather conditions and strong cash markets. However, corn futures have traded two sided in the overnight session, setting new contract highs in the old crop May and July contracts before subsequently trading lower. John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging said this morning, “corn futures continue to set new contract highs and will likely push higher into first notice day given the strong underlying cash markets.”