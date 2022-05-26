Food security is becoming more of an issue around the world and that has led to some countries suspending exports, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor. When it comes to U.S. planting progress the most attention is on North Dakota, where only 20 percent of the corn acres are planted.
Corn was down early on talk that Russia may allow for more Ukraine food exports but most doubt that happens unless the West drops its sanctions and Ukraine removes mines from its ports, according to ADM Investor Services.