On the 8-14 day forecast, most of the Midwest looks dry which should help with getting the corn crop planted, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The weather was dry and warm in the Midwest last week and producers were concentrating on fieldwork and are not selling corn, but the market wants corn now. It is now wet and cold in the Midwest, but producers are still inclined to wait and might have trouble sourcing trucks to haul grain, according to Jack Scoville of the Price Futures Group.