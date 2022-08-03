People are also reading…
A brief cool-off is expected for the Western Corn Belt with the first decent chance of rain over the past two weeks. Unfortunately, Iowa soils are 49% short to very short of moisture which will move over 60% with this week’s heat and limited rain, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Iowa determines if U.S. corn yields will be above or below 175 and 51 bushels per acre.
StoneX pegged the U.S. corn yield at 176 bushels per acre, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The estimate is based on customer surveys and other factors. Another consultant has the corn crop at 174 bushels, substantially below the USDA estimate.