Corn futures were mixed overnight while trading in their new higher post USDA report trading ranges, Total Farm Marketing said this morning. “The breakout to the upside could signal a move higher if resistance levels continue to be tested, but the coronavirus delta variant is a concern for demand moving forward,” TFM said.
Bryant Sanderson of CHS futures, in his outlook for today, said he expected trading will continue in a range failing to make new highs.
Traders will monitor the Pro Farmer crop tour this week to get a better feel for yield, The Hightower Report said today.