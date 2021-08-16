 Skip to main content
Corn

Corn futures were mixed overnight while trading in their new higher post USDA report trading ranges, Total Farm Marketing said this morning. “The breakout to the upside could signal a move higher if resistance levels continue to be tested, but the coronavirus delta variant is a concern for demand moving forward,” TFM said.

Bryant Sanderson of CHS futures, in his outlook for today, said he expected trading will continue in a range failing to make new highs.

Traders will monitor the Pro Farmer crop tour this week to get a better feel for yield, The Hightower Report said today.

