“Next week Tuesday, the USDA will release the quarterly Stocks and Prospective Plantings report,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Stocks may have a slight down-tick… (corn) acreage could be as high at 95 million. For now, that is the vision the market is likely trading on. It is a long time between now and when the new crop will be harvested.”
“The grain markets await tomorrow’s USDA acreage and stocks reports,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Gains were limited from a bit of month end / quarter end positioning. The wrath of the virus continues and continues to put a strain on movement of goods around the world. There was a notable increase in farmer sales of corn, beans and wheat.”