While Tuesday’s losses in corn were modest by recent standards, the momentum in the markets and the weather has turned so significantly that staying above recent contract lows in corn seems unlikely if the rain falls this weekend, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “This is why you sell into weather rallies because they rarely severely impact yield,” he said.
Allendale’s corn yield model indicated last week’s forecast change, which continues today, has resulted in a minimum of a 5% production change in potential yield. In recent days, we estimate a minimum of 750 million bushels has been added back in to the market’s perception of supply.
“We’re running out of time to hurt the corn crop and lower yields enough due to bad weather to lower the carryout and send prices higher,” said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.