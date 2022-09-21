 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

Corn

No one is sure what will happen to exports from Ukraine and Russia but ideas are that they will both export aggressively. USDA world supply an…

Corn

“Corn futures started Monday trading both sides of steady,” Total Farm Marketing said. “However, double digit losses in the wheat complex weig…

Corn

Corn markets are “slightly higher” this morning ahead of the export sales data, CHS Hedging said.

Corn

“After four weeks without export sales, today’s figures were uneventful and old news,” Total Farm Marketing said. “It might be argued that aft…

Corn

Chinese production is expected to be lower than estimates, ADM Investor Services said. “This could suggest China may need to import corn but c…

Corn

Bearish demand and good weather are pressuring corn prices, said The Hightower Report. “With the harvest just ahead and a lack of positive dem…

Corn

The US 22/23 corn carryout came in at 1,218 mb and the USDA rated the corn crop at 53% good to excellent (vs 54% last week), according to Tota…

Corn

December corn found support yesterday at its 20 and 100 day moving averages, and is slightly higher overnight in” very light trade” in anticip…

Corn

The USDA will release four weeks of U.S. export sales on Thursday. “Some look for low corn sales due to lower Brazil, Argentina and Ukraine pr…

Corn

“Heightened concern supplies will be limited for the northern hemisphere and will underpin prices for now,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Yet, n…

