Expect corn to remain range bound “until it can find some fresh news to trade,” Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. This comes after a “non-eventful” report on Friday.
Blue Line Futures said their bias for corn coming into the week is “bullish/neutral,” with hopes that the market will see some closes above technical resistance. “A conviction close above here ($3.90 ½ - 3.92) would likely trigger a bigger wave of technical short covering.”
Exports: The USDA reported the optional origin sale of 137,000 tonnes of corn set for delivery to South Korea for the current marketing year. Optional origin “provides that the origin of the commodity may be the U.S. or one or more other exporting countries,” the USDA said.