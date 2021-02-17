 Skip to main content
Corn

Corn

  • Updated

Some U.S. ethanol plants may reduce production because of temperatures, and this not because they can’t run, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. It’s because they may opt to sell their natural gas inventory, which has skyrocketed in value because of the weather.

Corn futures were rather quiet overnight with 5- to 6-cent trading ranges registered in the nearbys, and a 4-cent range in new crop December corn 4.57 to 4.53, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. On Friday USDA will have its annual Outlook Forum, where it will provide a glimpse at U.S. 2021/22 corn supply and demand using baseline acres, trend yield and trend demand numbers.

