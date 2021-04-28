“Another volatile day in the corn market with a weaker start to the day, higher trend until around mid-session, then a major selloff the after 1:00,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Weather overall for the end of the week looks supportive for planters to roll across much of the cornbelt, so that added to the weakness.”
“The rally in corn this spring has been magnificent with cash leading the way,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Because cash remains strong, we will initially view this as a correction. Yet, what appears to be a conducive forecast for corn planting could suggest more than half of the crop could be in the ground by the end of the upcoming weekend.”