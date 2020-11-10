“Corn futures traded higher after USDA dropped US 2020 corn crop below the average trade guess,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA also raised US corn exports, lowered Ukraine supplies and dropped US 2020/21 corn carryout below the average trade guess.”
“The corn market traded higher on sizable adjustments to exports and yield in the USDA November Supply & Demand report out this morning,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The December and March contracts made new contract highs, $4.27 ¼ and $4.34 ¼ respectively.”