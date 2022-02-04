“Corn earlier this morning shows small signs of strength but faded into the coffee break,” said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging. In his morning outlook, he said corn futures will continue to follow the path of money flow in the market as technical trade is dominant, and corn will also play off the wheat and soybean markets.
Traders surveyed ahead of the Feb 9 monthly S&D estimates on average expect USDA to reduce domestic corn carryout by 41.8 mbu to 1.498 billion. Global corn stocks are estimated at 299.5 MMT on average, which would be down by 3.6 MMT vs. the January report, Brugler Marketing said this morning.