“Corn earlier this morning shows small signs of strength but faded into the coffee break,” said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging. In his morning outlook, he said corn futures will continue to follow the path of money flow in the market as technical trade is dominant, and corn will also play off the wheat and soybean markets.

Traders surveyed ahead of the Feb 9 monthly S&D estimates on average expect USDA to reduce domestic corn carryout by 41.8 mbu to 1.498 billion. Global corn stocks are estimated at 299.5 MMT on average, which would be down by 3.6 MMT vs. the January report, Brugler Marketing said this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Trade was caught off guard today when China cancelled previous corn bookings of 380,000 metric tons, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.

Corn futures overnight made new highs to start the week as South American corn crop losses could reach 20 mmt, and U.S. 2021/22 carryout could…

Corn futures were down overnight following yesterday’s news that “U.S. ethanol stocks rose 5.6%, higher than trade estimates and a disappointm…

Despite the reversals in today’s trade, there “wasn’t a whole lot of technical damage done” to the corn market, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futu…

Despite a firm start to the day, corn switched direction to finish with double-digit losses in some contracts. Estimates for China’s imports o…

Corn futures continue to see new buying on talk of the lower 2022 South American crop. “Not only is the 2021/22 corn and soybean situation get…

There are continued concerns about Ukraine exports if Russia invades, Total Farm Marketing said. “Technically, corn prices are overbought whic…

The USDA announced a large export sale for 132,000 MT of new crop beans (’22-’23 marketing year) to China this morning, according to Alan Brug…

Early markets showed corn with green across the board but that could be fading, according to CHS Hedging.

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange reported 32% of Argentina’s corn crop was rated good to excellent (vs 22% last week), according to Total Farm …

