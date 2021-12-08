First crop corn seeding in Brazil is essentially complete with adequate moisture for development except for the far southern part of Brazil, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.
The big headline was that EPA estimated 2020 ethanol blend at 12.6 billion, 2021 blend 13.8 billion and 2022 15.0 billion was as expected, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. There is talk that EPA may reject a significant number of small refinery waivers. USDA will announce $100 million for biofuel infrastructure aid.