Corn

Corn

The corn market traded lower on poor weekly export sales and a bout of profit-taking, according to CHS Hedging.

More attention is starting to be put on 2021-22 stocks to use estimates on corn and soybeans, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Much of the attention of traders will move to the May contract for corn, as March options expire, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. He s…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Technically, corn futures have seen a slowdown in upward momentum which could reinforce a downward corrections if prices continue to stall, sa…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market took off and was supported by the upward move of the wheat market, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Brazil may produce a record corn crop of 108.2 million metric tons this season as farmers expand plantings amid good prices for the cereal, ac…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets were “choppy” overnight, Total Farm Marketing said, after the fifth consecutive day of contract highs. “Newswires report China ma…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Export inspections are “fantastic,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said, as both the corn and soybean market outpace last year’s levels. “The o…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures traded higher and managed funds added to longs on talk of higher demand for commodities, according to ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures were up a nickel overnight while maintaining a technically charged trade overnight along a prolonged up trend, said Matthew Strel…

