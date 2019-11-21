“Good to see USDA exports are good for corn today,” said John Payne of Daniels marketing after the weekly report was released at 7:30 a.m. “It was the best number we’ve seen in a while, better than we thought,” he said of the 788,000 metric tons. However it was not above expectations, he said. Analysts had expected to see corn sales of 400,000 to 900,000 tonnes, Allendale said.
Very little new with corn, said Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging. “Domestic demand is keeping the eastern basis levels firm while the west has tried to ease itself back to more normal levels. It is creating a few interesting spreads across the county,” he said.
Corn started off the morning mostly a penny per bushel higher. That follows corn falling a two-month low Wednesday, dropping by as much as 3 3/4 cents in the front months, said Brugler Marketing.