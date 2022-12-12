People are also reading…
“The corn market traded higher in sympathy with the wheat and energy markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support from concerns of delayed Ukraine grain shipments after news of Russian attack on energy supply for their export facility over the weekend. Gains were limited somewhat from the sharp losses in the soybean market.”
“Corn futures ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Matif corn closed slightly higher in low volume. Cash trade has gone to almost zero with many EU co-ops closing their books for the year on Thursday. Ukraine’s updated port shipments suggest USDA revised annual projection of 17.5 mmt still looks too low.”