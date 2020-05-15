The corn market is mixed to end the week as there is deferred month pressure, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Ideas of big crop prospects for the year are creating that pressure. “The nearby was supported from decent weekly export sales last week, another positive in ethanol production and strength in the crude oil market,” she said.
There are ideas the nearly a third of Brazil’s second-crop corn lacking moisture for filling which is making production estimates get a bit smaller, David Mershon of The Andersons said. “Those estimates are still more than adequate for U.S. and world production today,” he said.