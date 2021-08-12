 Skip to main content
Corn

Corn futures were unchanged overnight as the trade awaits today’s USDA report to be released at 11 a.m. Central. December corn is at 5.56 after 14 consecutive days settling between 5.45 and 5.60. Look for prices to break that string of monotony today. “With variability in weather conditions throughout the Corn Belt this year, estimating an average yield is not an easy task,” said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

The Eastern Corn Belt saw good rains overnight, with parts of Michigan receiving 3 inches, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

