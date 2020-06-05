“The corn market drew support from a technical point, especially after the July contract pushed through the $3.31 resistance level,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Funds still hold a decent short position in the corn market. Prices were capped from a stronger US$ and a bout of short covering ahead of the weekend.”
“Corn futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Dec. corn is near key resistance. Most suggest producers should increase 2020 crop sales near current levels. Increase competition from lower priced South America corn, lower US Ethanol demand and favorable US weather could send Dec corn below 3.00 in the fall.”