March corn opened down 3 ¾ cents this morning, with outside markets bearish due to coronavirus uncertainties. Hightower says traders will closely monitor virus developments, adding unless there is positive news out of China, sellers could remain active today.
Friday’s trade will “likely be dictated by the strength or weakness seen in other grains and oilseeds,” according to Barchart.com. Doubt remains that coronavirus issues will keep China from fulfilling their 2020 purchase quota for U.S. agricultural products.