The corn market traded higher on concerns that additional hot/dry weather in July could put additional stress on the corn crop. “Prices drew additional support from position squaring ahead of the USDA crop report,” said Ami Heesch of CHS Trading.
Corn futures may also be supported by talk of China interest in importing corn even though Argentina has the world’s cheapest corn, according to ADM Investor Services.
A breakout from corn’s current price pocket could spark another wave of short covering said Blue Line Grain Express. “But if you had bought support yesterday, you may want to consider reducing some of that exposure/risk ahead of tomorrow’s USDA report,” according to Blue Line Grain Express.