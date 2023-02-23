People are also reading…
“The corn market got thumped from the get-go when the Ag Outlook Forum released their production, yield and ending stocks estimates for 2023-24 early this morning,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Weather maps suggest a wetter patter for Argentina. Prices drew additional pressure from a technical stance, bopping below 50-Day, 100-Day, and 200-Day MA’s.”
“Heavy fund selling was noted today,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Without a positive story, the fund money may be starting to leave the corn market… 91 mln acres are expected to be planted of corn this year. The 2022/2023 figure was 88.6. Yield is estimated at 181.5 bushels per acre, up from 173.3 this past growing season.”