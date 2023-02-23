Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange rated Argentina’s corn crop 11% good to excellent (vs 20% last week), according to Total Farm Marketing.

Corn

In China, corn on the Dalian Exchange moved higher today ending at the equivalent of $10.62 a bushel which is near their highest level in over…

Corn

Corn futures continue to trade in “very tight” ranges. “The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange lowered their Argentine corn condition rating 9 point…

Corn

“Tomorrow the USDA will release corn fundamental numbers,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Expectations are for 90.9 mln acres, production at 14.888 b…

Corn

Corn is up by as much as 4 cents so far this morning following the President’s Day break, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Friday tradi…