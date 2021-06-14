“The corn market got thumped overnight on a change to a wetter/cooler weather pattern across the US Midwest,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “There was little in the market today to encourage prices to turn around. Weekly export inspections were decent. Funds are said to have sizable long positions in the corn market, leaving it vulnerable to additional pressure.”
“Corn futures continue to trade lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Prices rally back to near 7.17 before turning lower into todays low near 6.53. Volatility linked to private estimate that US corn acres could increase 5 mln from USDA March guess. This same group is now forecast only a 2 mln acre increase.”