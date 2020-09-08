A number of factors helped corn markets move higher on Tuesday. “The corn market got off to a bumpy start, with support coming from expected yield decline in Friday’s USDA report,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices turned higher on, ideas of declining crop conditions, decent weekly export sales and the USDA sale announcement.”
“Today was impressive as the dollar was stronger and energy prices sharply lower,” Stewart-Peterson said. “This adds to the idea that despite what should be adequate carryout at an average estimate of 2.451 billion bushels for Friday’s Supply and Demand report, buying by funds continues. Today’s weaker energy markets and firmer dollar couldn’t hold corn futures down.”