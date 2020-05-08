Ethanol and Chinese demand are helping the market trade higher, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. “The trade also looks toward the first look at the 20/21 balance sheet as March planting intentions will be factored into the data,” she said.
The news of cold weather coming through the Midwest helped corn stay firm in the overnight trade, “though no widespread damage is anticipated,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Expectations of growing supply and a strong planting pace will limit rallies heading into Tuesday's May USDA report.”