Corn

Early planting delays led to a weather premium, particularly in corn, William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “Now with planting all caught up, the premium is being extracted. There are no serious weather threats so the market is consolidating.”

Corn markets are following the lead of ethanol, as U.S. exports “jumped” nearly 60 mln gallons, Total Farm Marketing said. “Today is the third consecutive day of bull spreading, which reflects demand and may suggest a condition where actual supplies are becoming tighter than what the USDA is estimating.”

Corn

July corn struggled throughout the day and ended a penny lower, though new crop December corn was higher, according to CHS Hedging.

Corn

Corn markets “will look for support from wheat,” CHS Hedging said. “The fundamental news is quiet and our trade direction is based on speculation.”

Corn

Corn futures rose sharply as Russia intensified its assault on Ukraine, according to CHS Hedging. Also supporting prices is news that China wi…

Corn

Weekly exports were terrible, but another flash corn sale was announced, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Processing margins …

Corn

Brazil’s crop agency, Conab, reduced its estimate of Brazil’s corn production in 21/22 by 4.50 bb, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Corn

The corn market was lower as it was a risk off day for the commodity markets, according to CHS Hedging.

Corn

U.S. corn demand is increasing, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Some feel as much as 1.0 million corn acres may not get planted and…

Corn

Trader estimates ahead of Friday’s WASDE report are calling for domestic corn carryout to be 3.2 million bushels tighter at 1.436 billion. The…

Corn

U.S. ethanol production saw big improvement last week, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The weekly output of 1.07 million barrels per day …

Corn

Futures traded lower this morning in sympathy with wheat and the expectation of another good week of planting progress behind us, according to…

