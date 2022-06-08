Early planting delays led to a weather premium, particularly in corn, William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “Now with planting all caught up, the premium is being extracted. There are no serious weather threats so the market is consolidating.”
Corn markets are following the lead of ethanol, as U.S. exports “jumped” nearly 60 mln gallons, Total Farm Marketing said. “Today is the third consecutive day of bull spreading, which reflects demand and may suggest a condition where actual supplies are becoming tighter than what the USDA is estimating.”