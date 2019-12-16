Corn has been dealing with demand being “a thorn in the side” right now, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. He said the demand may turn over seasonally after the turn of the season. He said consecutive closes above $3.90 may trigger some more short covering.
To reach possible goals in the U.S. and China deal, some are thinking China might purchase U.S. corn, ADM Investor Services said. “Some fee this could increase U.S. annual corn demand by 300 mil bushels,” they said. “Corn could use an increase in demand.”