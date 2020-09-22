“The market appears to have started a more significant technical correction, and the fact that crop conditions improved, and not declined as expected, plus weather which looks conducive to active harvest are factors which might pressure,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
Corn futures are slightly lower this morning after the sharp loss yesterday, but even with yesterday’s 8 ¾ cent drop, the December contract is still at levels not seen since March as our harvest is starting to ramp up, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
After the close Monday, NASS reported corn maturity progressed 18% to 59%. Harvest also progressed by 3% on the week to 8% complete with the5-year average at 10%, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.