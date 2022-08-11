People are also reading…
“December corn traded moderately higher on the session as traders remain concerned with the harsh weather in Europe which could drive production lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “In addition, Brazil corn production was not as high as feared and traders are also uncertain with the US yield Outlook.”
“Futures were firm all day with the December contract making a new high for the week at $6.285,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Drier weather forecasts and a firm wheat market provided support. Market seemed reluctant to push higher given tomorrow’s WASDE update for August.”