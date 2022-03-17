 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

Outside markets are supporting the corn market with an easing U.S. dollar and weaker U.S. stocks yesterday, Total Farm Marketing said. “The next key USDA report is the March 31 acreage and stocks report,” they said. “One private group estimates U.S. 2022 corn acreage at 92.4 mil versus USDA’s baseline 92.0 and 93.4 last year.”

Futures bounced back overnight after yesterday’s selloff, CHS Hedging said. “May's back and forth trade continues and December will look for its first positive close in three days. Volumes have also been trending lower the last week.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

Corn markets are lower as COVID outbreaks in China cause fears of decreased demand, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew additional pr…

The corn market faces a very critical junction with the ability to plant the Ukraine crop potentially decided today, according to The Hightowe…

China may reduce corn imports on fears COVID cases may slow down their economy, according to Daniel Flynn of Price Futures Group.

The corn market traded lower on optimism over the Russia-Ukraine situation and spillover weakness in the wheat market, according to CHS Hedging.

There is around 10 mmt of Ukraine corn, and 10 mmt of South American corn that likely won’t be shipped, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Corn futures may have limited downside as long as Ukraine cannot exports 550 million bushels of corn and whatever Brazil corn crop is, it may …

Corn futures ended lower and sharply lower energy prices may have been a factor, as well as concerns about shutdowns in China from COVID, acco…

CONAB estimated Brazil’s corn crop at 112 million metric tons versus USDA’s projection of 114, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Rosa…

  • Updated

A steep reversal in the wheat market is likely weighing on corn, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The market will analyze today’s…

The Russian war against Ukraine continues to jolt grain prices higher, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Not only can South Americ…

