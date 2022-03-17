Outside markets are supporting the corn market with an easing U.S. dollar and weaker U.S. stocks yesterday, Total Farm Marketing said. “The next key USDA report is the March 31 acreage and stocks report,” they said. “One private group estimates U.S. 2022 corn acreage at 92.4 mil versus USDA’s baseline 92.0 and 93.4 last year.”
Futures bounced back overnight after yesterday’s selloff, CHS Hedging said. “May's back and forth trade continues and December will look for its first positive close in three days. Volumes have also been trending lower the last week.”