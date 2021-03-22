A Pro Farmer survey estimates corn acreage at 93.4 million, with 88.9 million for beans, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The soy/corn ratio was 2.589 at the close on Friday. Sharply rising fertilizer prices are causing some to rein in their corn estimates, but others point to crop rotations that were skewed toward soybeans by wet weather the past two seasons and need to be swung back toward corn.
There were flash sales of corn to China on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. China bought more old-crop U.S. corn on Friday. USDA reported a flash sale of 800,000 metric tons. Some traders are concerned that the shipping pace is a concern.