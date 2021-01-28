 Skip to main content
Corn

Corn futures ended mostly unchanged, according to ADM Investor Services.

March corn closed slightly higher on the session after an early move to a new contract high of $5.50 ½. The close was well off the highs, according to The Hightower Report.

