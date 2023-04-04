People are also reading…
Nearby contracts are lower than deferred this morning, as the new crop contracts have shown less movement. Expect trade to continue lower today “with the May contract continuing yesterday’s lower trade.”
U.S. farmer selling appears to be increasing “as cash prices neared $7,” ADM Investor Services said. “They are still reluctant sellers of new crop. US corn plantings are at 2 pct and near average and last year. Could be more delays in south and north but Midwest should be warmer and drier for planting.”