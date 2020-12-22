The corn market made new highs overnight as overseas purchases have “surged” from China, Total Farm Marketing said. Those purchases have exceeded “an annual corn-import quota set by the World Trade Organization for the first time ever,” they said.
The corn market is finding no major news of its own, largely finding direction from the other grains, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said. Despite the overnight bringing contract highs, there has been “weakness from wheat and soybeans spill over” into the morning hours, he said.