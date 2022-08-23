 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corn

People are also reading…

Corn ratings fell by 2% to 55% good-to-excellent after the close yesterday, which will continue to support the market. “The crop rating dropped to its second lowest point in the last six years,” CHS Hedging said.

The “lower-than-expected” yields from the Pro Farmer Crop Tour will add importance to the rest of the tour, including Iowa, Illinois and Missouri, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said. “We’ll see if the central Midwest can offset lower yields in other areas.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

If China has lower feed-grain production due to the heatwave and if European corn production drops 3-4 million tonnes from the August 1 USDA p…

Corn

Crop consultant Dr. Cordonnier cut his corn yield forecast by 1 bu to 173 bu per acre amid the continued deterioration of crop condition ratin…

Corn

“Corn futures managed small gains versus soybeans, soymeal and wheat,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Corn futures are trying…

Corn

Tight global feed grain supplies offer support to corn futures after U.S. harvest and into South America 2023 harvest. This could increase dem…

Corn

WASDE report today showed the USDA drop the corn yield to 175.4 bu./acre vs. 175.9 expected and 177.0 in July. Ending stocks were at 1.388 bil…

Corn

Corn markets reacted to cooler temperatures for this week. “The corn market traded lower on cooling temperatures across much of the US Midwest…

Corn

Corn markets are higher, following the rally in wheat as there is “uncertainty about this year’s corn crop,” CHS Hedging said. “Trade awaits f…

Corn

“The corn market traded higher on spillover strength in the soybean market,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Gains were limited from ongo…

Corn

Corn “is expected to remain volatile,” CHS Hedging said. Rain in the forecast should “help finish the crop,” but energy markets are pressuring…

Corn

Corn markets opened higher last night, but reversed course into the morning. This is a part of continued volatility “on the ever-changing weat…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News