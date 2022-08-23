People are also reading…
Corn ratings fell by 2% to 55% good-to-excellent after the close yesterday, which will continue to support the market. “The crop rating dropped to its second lowest point in the last six years,” CHS Hedging said.
The “lower-than-expected” yields from the Pro Farmer Crop Tour will add importance to the rest of the tour, including Iowa, Illinois and Missouri, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said. “We’ll see if the central Midwest can offset lower yields in other areas.”