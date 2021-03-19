A wire story reported that after a several-week hiatus, huge U.S. corn sales to China, which has recently become the largest buyer of the American grain, are once again being verified. But the news has failed to boost Chicago corn futures as the bookings are likely unsurprising to the market, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
Another Chinese corn sale was announced Thursday to push the weekly total to 121 million bushels in advance of the trade meeting with the U.S. Thursday, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.