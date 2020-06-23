Big South American yields have been an ongoing problem for prices for much of the last three years and with Brazil’s safrinha corn crop at 10% harvested, early yields are above xpectations, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Total annual corn production estimates for Brazil are expected to set a record of 102 million metric tons or 4.02 billion bushels, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “The world does not eat enough boxes of Corn Flakes to offset the extra bushels,” he said.
