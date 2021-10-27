Corn markets “didn’t succumb” to the weaker soybean and wheat markets as ethanol production is supporting prices, Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics said. “I've noticed that the price correlation between corn and natural has moved from sharply negative to sharply positive over the course of the last 10 weeks or so,” he said. “This strongly suggests to me that the market is now recognizing the need for higher corn prices in order to secure sufficient '22 corn acres here in the U.S.”
That ethanol boost came as the weekly production rose 10,000 barrels per day, which marks the highest levels since December 2017 and the second highest levels on record, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said.