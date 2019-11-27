Corn export commitments are down 47% so far year-over-year, but flagging supplies in Brazil and Argentina could mean an uptick in Corn exports in the future, according to Daniel Flynn of Price Futures Group. “We also have a winter storm to contend with coast to coast this Thanksgiving,” he said.
Brazilian corn exports are forecast to reach a record of 41 million metric tons in 2019, according to grain exporter group Anec. These figures were bolstered by a weaker South American currency and favorable U.S. prices after bad weather affected the North American crop.