Corn

Ethanol production increases helped move corn higher Wednesday. “Corn closed higher on the increase in ethanol production,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…The weekly ethanol report showed production at 1.041 mln bpd up 30,000 bpd. Stocks at 22.83 mln bbls up 1.53 million barrels. Gasoline demand was down 4.7% at 8.327 mln bpd.”

“Corn is trading higher with a drop in the US Dollar Index,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Ethanol prices have been pressured by lower crude, and corn demand for ethanol has been a big support for prices lately. Exports remain an issue as Brazilian corn is 11% cheaper than US corn. January corn on the Dalian exchange was up 0.6% today at the equivalent of $10.20 a bushel.”

