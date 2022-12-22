 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

“Futures were quiet with a six-cent range on the day to finish around penny or two lower,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The March contract made a new high for the week in the session but pulled back with weakness in soybeans and a muted wheat market.”

“Export sales at 25 mln bu. were at the low end of expectations of 25 – 50 mln,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “YTD commitments are down 48% from year ago, vs. the USDA forecast of down only 16%. Current pace analysis suggests the USDA export forecast of 2.075 bln is still too high.”

Corn

Jim Warren of CHS Hedging reports “very light holiday trade overnight with underlying weakness ahead of the day session.”

Corn

“Corn futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of needed rains across the dry areas of Argentina and concern…

Corn

Corn took on a softer tone from global economic concerns and a stronger US$. Trade volume is modest at best as we move closer to the Christmas…

Corn

“The corn market got a lift from the strong wheat market,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support from a decent w…

Corn

Patti Ulrich of CHS Hedging says corn is expected to remain lower on concerns about U.S. corn demand, while China is buying a considerable amo…

Corn

While corn started the day a little higher, it is expected to remain lower on concerns about U.S. corn demand, Patti Uhrich CHS Hedging said t…

Corn

U.S. corn exports are down 32% from last year, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Both Brazil and Ukraine corn export prices are lower…

Corn

“Futures fell in sympathy with soybeans and wheat as news to encourage the upside is limited right now,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. …

Corn

“Futures had a strong day getting support from a stronger wheat market and outside positive influence,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, sa…

Corn

Dr. Cordonnier left Argentina and Brazil’s corn production unchanged, according to Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.

