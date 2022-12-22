People are also reading…
“Futures were quiet with a six-cent range on the day to finish around penny or two lower,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The March contract made a new high for the week in the session but pulled back with weakness in soybeans and a muted wheat market.”
“Export sales at 25 mln bu. were at the low end of expectations of 25 – 50 mln,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “YTD commitments are down 48% from year ago, vs. the USDA forecast of down only 16%. Current pace analysis suggests the USDA export forecast of 2.075 bln is still too high.”