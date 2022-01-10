Corn futures ended lower and there was a wave of profit-taking and long liquidation, according to ADM Investor Services.
The corn market was lower with the nearby contracts down more than the deferred contracts, according to CHS Hedging.
Corn futures ended lower and there was a wave of profit-taking and long liquidation, according to ADM Investor Services.
The corn market was lower with the nearby contracts down more than the deferred contracts, according to CHS Hedging.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.