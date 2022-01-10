 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

Corn futures ended lower and there was a wave of profit-taking and long liquidation, according to ADM Investor Services.

The corn market was lower with the nearby contracts down more than the deferred contracts, according to CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Corn

The corn market drew strength from fund buying and hot and dry conditions in South America, according to CHS Hedging.

Corn

Corn traded higher overnight, posting a 20-cent range to open 2022. Selling on Monday came as low export sales were reported, but overall supp…

Corn

Much of the corn market’s rebound today was “on the coattails” of the soybean complex, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew additional…

Corn

Survey results for next Wednesday’s January crop report show 2021-22 corn yield at 177.1 bushels per acre versus 177 last month, said Matthew …

Corn

  • Updated

Corn futures ended lower and there was some long liquidation after the recent rally, according to ADM Investor Services.

Corn

Corn futures were narrowly mixed overnight while consolidating after Tuesday’s run-up on talk that South America weather could drop total 2022…

Corn

The corn market traded lower early in the day but clawed their way back to slightly positive territory on renewed concerns of possible crop lo…

Corn

  • Updated

Corn markets were weighed down by weakness in the soybean market, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Expect that weight to continue today as corn…

Corn

Ethanol prices continue to fall. The national average rack price has dropped $1.50 per gallon since Thanksgiving, to $2.37 per gallon, said Ji…

Corn

The corn market opened higher on increased demand from the livestock and ethanol sectors, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

