The 6-10 day forecast is slightly wetter for the Eastern Corn Belt, while the 11-15 day looks much drier which should help corn planting, notes Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
“New crop continues to gain on old, as traders focus on acreage,” Stockard said.
“There is some doubt U.S. farmers will increase corn acres given higher fuel and fertilizer cost and talk of a warm and dry summer”, said Steve Freed, ADM Investor Services.
Chicago corn futures have traded around $5.6 a bushel in early April so far, hovering around their highest since June 2013, amid concerns over tightening global supplies due to reduced output and stronger demand from importers led by China,” TradingEconomics.com said this morning.